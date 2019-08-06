Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.47. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.