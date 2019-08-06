American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $50,936.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,310 shares of company stock worth $353,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 224,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,584. American Software has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $426.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

