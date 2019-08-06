American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.96288-67.88256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.08 million.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 84,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $533.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

