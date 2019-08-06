American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

AEP stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.75. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

