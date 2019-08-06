America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 51.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth $90,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

