Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,772.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,931.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.