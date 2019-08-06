Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $98.04. Altitude Group shares last traded at $98.04, with a volume of 32,546 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 million and a PE ratio of -22.50.

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,000,000 ($2,613,354.24).

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

