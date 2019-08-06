Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 929.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS.

ALNY stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.09. 13,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.46.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

