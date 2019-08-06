Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Allianz stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 139,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Allianz had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

