Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.15 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.25 by $3.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.78 EPS.

NYSE Y traded up $20.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $695.17. 63,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $714.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.33.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total transaction of $190,258.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total value of $382,652.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

