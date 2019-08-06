Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives $736.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $736.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company.

In other Alleghany news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total value of $382,652.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total transaction of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 730.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock traded up $20.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $695.17. 63,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,398. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $693.72. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $714.60. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.24 earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 37.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

