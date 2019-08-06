Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Price Up 21.8% on Earnings Beat

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares rose 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $79.47, approximately 3,906,596 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 430,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 53,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $2,133,060.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund (Ohi Rivervest II sold 93,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $3,733,465.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,373 shares of company stock worth $7,408,059. Corporate insiders own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Allakos by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

