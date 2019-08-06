Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.9% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

BABA stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.68. 1,110,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,747,544. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

