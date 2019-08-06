Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.93

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.93 and last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 117678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.88.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.