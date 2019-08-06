Alex Maloney Sells 19,259 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Alex Maloney sold 19,259 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total value of £135,390.77 ($176,912.02).

LRE stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 667.50 ($8.72). 261,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 698.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6,675.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

LRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 697 ($9.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 697.22 ($9.11).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

