Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 1,184 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $89,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alesia Lee Pinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $179,523.90.

On Monday, June 10th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 43,942 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,205,568.90.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 557,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 0.59. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. First Analysis started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

