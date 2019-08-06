Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

AYR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 199,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86. Aircastle has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Aircastle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aircastle in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aircastle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.