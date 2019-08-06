Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

