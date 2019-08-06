Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

AGRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 693,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,742. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

