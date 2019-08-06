AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 7,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,258. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $526.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,519.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.