AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. AES’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. AES updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.30-1.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.30-1.38 EPS.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AES has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,582,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,482,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

