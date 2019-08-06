Aencoin Price Reaches $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $93,449.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aencoin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Aencoin token can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

About Aencoin

AEN is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,681,828 tokens. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com . The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

