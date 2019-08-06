Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60 to $2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. Aecom also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.
Aecom stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aecom has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $38.20.
Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aecom Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.
