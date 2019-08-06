Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60 to $2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. Aecom also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Aecom stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aecom has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

