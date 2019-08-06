AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Trading Up 0%

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55, approximately 2 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.43% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.