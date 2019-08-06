Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,294. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.19. Adient has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.66.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.