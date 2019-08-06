AdHive Price Up 48.5% Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. AdHive has a market capitalization of $529,313.00 and approximately $2,694.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdHive has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

