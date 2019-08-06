Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Sidoti from $84.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of ADUS traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. 2,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,295. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $139.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $55,319.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,658.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,814 shares of company stock worth $34,061,919. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 2.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

