Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.89, 2,592 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 357,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Nancy Louise Hill purchased 11,200 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 262,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,000 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,769,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $12,020,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $5,061,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $1,690,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

