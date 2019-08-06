Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.53% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. On average, analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

ADMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.