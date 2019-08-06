Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.96.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of NYSE:ATU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,531. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 201,923 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,667,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $23,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period.
Actuant Company Profile
Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.