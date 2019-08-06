Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ATU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,531. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 201,923 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,667,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $23,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

