Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.33, but opened at $46.10. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 361,282 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $1,021,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

