Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Given a $7.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 110,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,675,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.