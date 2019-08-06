Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is set to issue its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 2,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,344. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,568,660.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,107,983 shares of company stock worth $9,303,479. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.