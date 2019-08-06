Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 million.

ASP opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

