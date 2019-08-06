AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

ACRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 2,002,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

