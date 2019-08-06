Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,147 shares of company stock worth $6,597,288. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.06. 1,185,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.95. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

