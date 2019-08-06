Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

