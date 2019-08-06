Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.70. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Jean George sold 25,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,005,942.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,969. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 554.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

