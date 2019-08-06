Absolute Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $50,827.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00925622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00275954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004181 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,031,178 coins and its circulating supply is 12,498,886 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

