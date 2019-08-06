8,907 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $2,218,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 158,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,546. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,231.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.