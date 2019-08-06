$87.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $87.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $86.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $351.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $355.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $371.83 million, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $386.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 353,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,351. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

