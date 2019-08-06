825 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,262 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.69. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

