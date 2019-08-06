8,000 Shares in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $32,765.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $476,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $42,673.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $643,391.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,027 shares of company stock worth $1,898,227. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 2,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,601. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

