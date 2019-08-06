7,723 Shares in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Acquired by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.17% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

LRGE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,736. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41.

