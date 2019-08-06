$73.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $73.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $60.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $301.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $301.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.25 million, with estimates ranging from $319.98 million to $344.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 17.37%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

KNSL traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.53. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $187,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,657,343.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $844,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,589,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,550 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

