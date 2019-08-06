4,453 Shares in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 204.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in TCG BDC by 32.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 1,413.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $897.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. TCG BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.