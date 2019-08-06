1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Releases Earnings Results

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 11.38%.
FCOB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 43,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,211. The company has a market cap of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.
1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.