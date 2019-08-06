1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Releases Earnings Results

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

FCOB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 43,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,211. The company has a market cap of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

