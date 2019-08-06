192,730 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in CVR Energy by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

CVI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. 3,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.34. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.33.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

