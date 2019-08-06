16,790 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Corteva stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

