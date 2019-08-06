1,481 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17,806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Visa by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.00. 3,035,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.09. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The stock has a market cap of $351.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

